After the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, Dickinson residents wondered whether the annual Festival of Lights would return.
Although the Everyday Hero Award is meant to honor individuals, the nonprofit organization deserves the award for its strength after Harvey, Dickinson resident Ken Suderman said.
“Being born and raised here my whole life, to me, it’s community and that’s what we need,” Suderman said. “We’ve been doing this 20 years and in 20 years nobody has ever thought we wouldn’t do it.”
The Festival of Lights is an annual event held at Paul Hopkins Park, 1000 FM 517, during the Christmas season. A Dickinson tradition, the festival features more than 1.5 million lights each year in the park and was in jeopardy after Harvey, Suderman said.
“We get so complacent with everything we do we just anticipate that business will be just usual,” he said. “Harvey threw us a curve ball. Instead of having 21 days to set up the festival, we had 11. Do we cancel this year with all the damage we sustained in our own lives and the community? It was a resounding yes that we are going to do it and yes we can pull it off.”
The festival was scheduled for 17 days but was only open for 15, Suderman said.
“We still had 42,000 people in the park in 15 nights,” he said. “Our goal was to start the city on track for normalcy. And if this was the first step, we wanted to be the first step.”
Ken’s father, Charles Suderman, who has been involved with the festival for nearly two decades, is proud the festival was able to be a beacon of light after Harvey, he said.
“We still had our homes to deal with and everything, but we decided we’d work on the festival,” he said. “The general consensus is that we brought in a lot of dollars to not only Dickinson but the surrounding communities.”
The festival focuses on generating joy, not dollars, Charles Suderman said.
“We did the best we could because it’s what we felt like the community needed,” he said. “Being a nonprofit, we aren’t worried about making a buck. The festival of lights is a labor of love. We do it for the community.”
The festival continues later this year, and the objective is to serve the city of Dickinson and provide a meaningful tradition for new generations, Ken Suderman said.
“Everyone has gotten behind us through the years, and as long as we have their support, we will continue doing it for as long as we can,” he said.
