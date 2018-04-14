Patricia A. Toliver, a 69-year-old retired neurosurgery nurse who worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch, now volunteers her time to solve affordable housing problems.
“My main focus is housing,” Toliver said. “Right after Hurricane Ike, it was so hard to find. We are trying to bring back the housing.”
Although Ike flooded the island’s public housing in 2008, the city still is dealing with the loss of public housing 10 years later. Toliver, who is second vice president of the Galveston branch of the NAACP, wants to change that.
“People can’t take jobs at restaurants and live here,” she said.
Valerie Chastain, Toliver’s friend, nominated her as an Everyday Hero.
“Her humanity and work ethic are examples of what we are all called to do for not only our immediate families but our communities at large,” Chastain said.
The two met in 1990 at Galveston College as nursing program students and were officers from 1991 to 1992 in the student nurses association, Chastain said.
Toliver also attends Galveston City Council and Galveston Independent School District board meetings and visits various nonprofit organizations in her quest to find solutions to the island’s lack of affordable housing.
“I’ve learned a lot at school board meetings,” Toliver said. “I’ve learned about income brackets and why we need public housing. I’ve learned how vacation means something different to low-income families.”
Toliver has been involved with the Galveston County Gulf Coast Black Nurses Association since 1998. The organization works on several projects throughout the year, including a breast cancer awareness campaign, health fairs and feeding the hungry and the homeless.
“I did not realize how many people need to be fed on a daily basis,” she said.
The association buys food and cooks for the hungry about once a month at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 902 28th St. in Galveston. On a recent Saturday, the association fed about 140 people, Toliver said.
“From attending city council and school board meetings to mentoring at Central Middle School, she displays the true example of Christ’s light and love in everyday people,” Chastain said.
Toliver also has been involved with Boys and Girls Club, Gulf Coast Interfatih and other community groups. She’s an active member of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 2127 37th St.
Her attention right now remains zeroed in on housing, she said.
“I want housing for everybody,” Toliver said. “Everybody should be afforded a living wage to at least pay rent, utilities and food.”
