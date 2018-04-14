Recognizing a demand for recreational activity in the community, Leslie Lowe rolled up her sleeves and began the lengthy process of creating a park in Port Bolivar.
Lowe is in charge of Peninsula Sports Park, which she started nine years after Hurricane Ike devastated the Bolivar Peninsula. The storm struck in September 2008.
“My son plays baseball and there was nowhere he could play,” she said. “We decided we needed to do something here so that all the kids could participate.”
Turning the raw land into a usable area proved to be a difficult task, Lowe said.
“When we went to rebuild the field, the county stopped us and informed us that wasn’t land we could use and it was county land,” she said. “We had to go to court and ask for permission to use the land. We don’t lease or own the land, we have a license to use the land for 20 years.”
Through fundraisers, Lowe was able to get the field cleared, add fencing and lights and get children registered for practice, she said.
“We opened last spring,” she said. “These children had nothing. This is so important to the children. We had children who had never gotten to play baseball in their life. So, this was their first year to get to play ever and they loved it.”
Carlis Cole nominated Lowe as an Everyday Hero for her work and is in awe of her leadership and ability to craft a park, she said.
“We were completely wiped out from Ike,” Cole said. “The children had no place to play sports of any kind. And we now have a sports park. Last year, we had our first game and brought everyone together. If it weren’t for Leslie, we wouldn’t have any kind of sports park.”
Lowe’s vision and love for sports is undeniable, Cole said.
“She’s influenced our young people and she deserves this award,” she said.
A future goal will be using the park to help children with their education, Lowe said.
“When we get everything done with the kids, I’d like to implement a scholarship program and reward these children that participate in the park with a scholarship when they graduate high school,” she said.
Providing the community with opportunities and bringing children happiness makes it all worth it, Lowe said.
“These kids are learning how to get along and are building friendships with coaches,” she said. “They are learning to respect these coaches and I think that’s so important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.