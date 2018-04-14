Everyone has a talent for something, according to Lea Fistein.
For Fistein, a veterinarian at the Animal Clinic, that talent is caring for the many animals that call Galveston County home.
“I just like helping the animals,” Fistein said. “They can’t speak for themselves, but they often need help. To me, the work is finding out what their needs are.”
Fistein, who has been in Galveston since 2001, was nominated as an Everyday Hero for her work at the veterinarian of record for the Galveston Island Humane Society and her work rescuing animals after Hurricane Harvey, among other causes.
“She has been instrumental in saving many sick or injured pets, enabling the chance for a better life for them,” said Caroline Dorsett-Pate, who nominated Fistein.
Since arriving in Galveston, Fistein said she has felt called to serve the area’s animals in a variety of ways.
“That’s what Galveston does to you,” Fistein said. “You either get involved, or you move away.”
Fistein took over as the veterinarian of record at the Galveston Island Humane Society from a colleague at the Animal Clinic who was temporarily unavailable, but quickly assumed the role permanently after he returned, she said.
“A lot of veterinarians of records elsewhere don’t really go in the shelter,” Fistein said. “I schedule time to be there once a week to make sure that everything is good with the animals.”
Fistein was part of the team that created the “Galveston’s Biggest Loser-Pet Edition” competition to help a border collie named Bella lose weight after she arrived at the shelter weighing about 84 pounds.
The program largely focuses on diet, as most pet obesity cases can be traced back to improper feeding practices, Fistein said.
Bella eventually lost almost 30 pounds and was adopted at the conclusion of the program.
“At a clinic, all of the animals are owned,” Fistein said. “But at a shelter, no one speaks for the dogs. I like taking cases where the animal would be put to sleep, and trying to make a difference for that one pet. I say I’m helping one animal at a time.”
During Hurricane Harvey, Fistein slept at the Animal Clinic while her husband watched over their three kids and home so that she could be there to take in injured pets and assist in whatever way she could.
At one point, the Animal Clinic became home to about 27 cats that needed isolation during a disease outbreak following Harvey, Dorsett-Pate said.
“Dr. Fistein has proven repeatedly to have knowledge, ideas and motivation to improve the lives of those pets to whom she devotes her life,” Dorsett-Pate said.
