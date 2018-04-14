Rosalyn Jackson has always seen a diamond in Galveston’s neighborhoods north of Broadway.
Jackson has made it a mission to make that diamond shine.
Jackson is the owner of Club 68, a nightclub on Market Street in Galveston. While that business aims to provide good times for adults, Jackson has used her resources from the business to plan special events for children in the neighborhood — for holidays including Halloween, Easter and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“I get donations from people, or use whatever I have left at the club and sponsor events for the kids,” Jackson said. “It makes me feel good, because we’ve still got kids out here that are lost and don’t have parents to take care of them.”
Keeping children active and part of a community are ways to keep them out of trouble, she said.
Jackson was nominated as an Everyday Hero by Lillian McGrew, who credited Jackson with helping to hold the neighborhood together.
“She represents the community on the north side of Broadway,” McGrew said. “She’s a voice they can depend on. When the residents have a problem, they call on Ms. Jackson.”
Apart from her work with children, Jackson volunteers to help the homeless and once ran a community second-hand shop that tended to give away more items to people in need than it sold.
Her work, she said, is meant to lift up the people around her.
“I was blessed, so why can’t I bless another person?” Jackson said. “That’s how I get my blessings, that’s how I bless everybody else.”
North of Broadway in Galveston is historically one of the lowest-income parts of the city, and one of its most segregated.
The area, which generally includes streets north of Broadway and west of 25th Street, was also one of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ike’s floods in 2008. All of the houses that weren’t elevated in the neighborhood were flooded after the storm, and most were either torn down or abandoned.
Jackson was one of the people who rebuilt after the storm, and who closely followed the work to rebuild public and mixed-income housing on the north side of Broadway, to replace some of the housing that was destroyed by Ike.
For years, her house stood across the street from empty lots once occupied by neighbors. But in the past year, new construction has started up all around her.
The neighborhood she loves is coming back, she said.
“It’s slow, but it’s getting there,” she said. “It seems like everybody’s moving back in now, but it’s taking a long time. Galveston ain’t the same since Ike happened.”
