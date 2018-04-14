There are signs of hope at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Texas City.
Literally.
Walking across the church’s front lawn, visitors to the church may see dozens of small signs branded with the word “HOPE.”
The signs also can be found around Texas City, sometimes tucked away in places where people will only find them by chance. You could call it guerrilla hopefulness.
The signs are the brainchild of the church’s priest, the Rev. Robin Reeves. They’re meant to create positive feelings in people.
Reeves, who came to the church, 510 13th Ave. N., in 2011, said the sign project started after a series of terrorist bombings in Paris, France, in 2015.
“After the bombing happened, I realized the media just spews fear and anxiety,” she said. “Bad news is prevalent, and I realized, as a Christian, I felt the powerlessness about doing anything about terrorists attacking.”
“But I had something to say about that,” she said. “I’m going to be tenacious and defiant in saying ‘no’ to fear. One thing I can do is put a positive word out.”
The HOPE signs began with Reeves writing the words in the dirty windows of cars she passed. But the project has blossomed to one in which she passed out hand-made signs, many of them made by a local Boy Scout troop with a homemade branding iron.
It’s not the only way that Reeves has worked to spread hope in the Texas City community.
In 2011, the church partnered with Blocker Middle School to start a community garden on the church grounds. The gardening project has continued, despite the school having moved in 2013.
The church has started family cooking classes that emphasize healthy eating and togetherness.
After Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of Galveston County last year, the church organized a Hope Festival on its grounds. The festival featured vendors that could provide storm victims with resources.
But the festival also gave children affected by the storm a chance to let loose and have a good time with games, rides and a petting zoo, which brought some levity to people put into the toughest situations of their lives.
Reeves said that one of the attendees told her that the November event was the first time she had seen her granddaughter happy since the hurricane.
“You can’t know what a storm does to kids,” she said. “There was something about having a day of play. We prayed that God’s presence would be palpable in the air that day.”
Reeves credits the people of her small congregation, which was founded in 1913, with inspiring her to continue doing good work.
“God called me here,” Reeves said. “Texas City is like the best-kept secret. It’s kind of like Mayberry, just good-hearted people that are kind, and the people of St. George’s are very loving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.