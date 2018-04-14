When League City faced the largest natural disaster in its history, Mayor Pat Hallisey boosted spirits with a determination that could have killed him.
Hallisey encouraged and energized residents after Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain during a three-day period in late August, flooding more than 7,000 homes.
He visited ravaged neighborhoods, streamed daily video updates on Facebook, arranged to get a large distribution center for donations running, met with other public officials and listened to complaints and confused despair. His own house flooded, but he spent much of his time finding out what other people needed.
Then in October, he had a heart attack hours before a city council meeting. In the touch-and-go days that followed, doctors amputated his left leg. Hallisey was hospitalized for weeks, going home at the end of November. He returned to council in late January in a wheelchair.
His friends and supporters call him a role model who keeps going when life gets tough, who makes lemonade out of lemons and who gives the right dose of inspiration when they need it most.
Hallisey is the 2018 Galveston County Daily News Citizen of the Year. He was honored at a reception in League City along with others selected for awards.
“He doesn’t let adversity stop him,” Roslyn Accomando said. “He seems to roll with the punches.”
Frank Accomando, her husband, died Sept. 6, 2017, just 10 days after the flooding started, but she couldn’t bury him until Sept. 19. While the shocked community dealt with a post-Harvey reality of ruined homes and piled debris, she grieved.
“Pat showed up at my house,” Accomando said. “He sat with me for three hours.”
Hallisey’s cell phone rang with calls from other officials in the county and in the state during that visit, all to piece together a Harvey recovery, she said.
Hallisey, who served as League City’s mayor from 1994 to 1995, won a special election for mayor in March 2016 and almost immediately locked horns with then-City Manager Mark Rohr and some of his supporters on the city council at the time.
Rohr denied Hallisey an office of his own at city hall and accused him of not honoring the separation of powers in the manager-council form of government. Hallisey found Rohr secretive and not forthcoming, he said. The showdown ended in December 2016 when new council members voted with Hallisey to fire Rohr.
Then in July 2017, Rohr filed a federal lawsuit against the city and against Hallisey.
Wealth of experience
Hallisey was a teenage swimming star in the greater Houston area of the 1960s. While a student at South Houston High School, he first came to the Clear Lake area to compete when he was 15. After graduating from Texas Tech University, he started coaching swim teams in the area.
“I learned to water ski in Taylor Lake,” Hallisey said.
Coaching the Clear Creek swim team led to a job as a pool manager for League City in 1974. In that job, he improved the recreational swim program, added lessons, put in a concession business and made a profit for the first time, he said.
In 1975, Hallisey developed a recreational program for the city’s new parks department. In 1978, he became director of the department and pushed for a parkland fund when developers built new housing subdivisions. He wanted the developers to include parks in each new neighborhood, he said.
“My objective was not to build the bank account,” Hallisey said. “It was to get land.”
In 1981, a friend told him about an opening at the Galveston County Parks Department, and he applied for the slot.
“We hired him as parks director,” said Ray Holbrook, who was a commissioner at the time. “We had a number of excellent applicants. We really hit the jackpot with him.”
At that time, the Galveston County Parks Department managed the beaches, and Hallisey would work to make the beaches better, Holbrook said. He wrote grant applications, including one that put palm trees in the median along 61st Street in Galveston, Hallisey said.
He joined many regional and state groups related to green space. Over the years, Hallisey founded the Texas Beach and Shore Preservation Association, the Galveston County Beach and Shore Preservation Association, League City Patrons of the Parks Foundation and Galveston County Gateway Visitors Center.
Hallisey acquired and developed a lot of parkland during his time with the county, Holbrook said.
“He developed the pocket parks,” he said. “They made money for the county.”
Love and politics
Holbrook, who became county judge and held the office for years, performed the marriage ceremony for Hallisey and Janice Cole in the parks department offices. The two had met when she was working on a Houston Chamber of Commerce promotion called “Galveston, Oh Galveston.” Hallisey fell in love with her right away, he said.
Hallisey stayed in the county parks job until 1994 when he had disagreements with the commissioners court, he said. Some commissioners questioned whether county parks employees were working on private property that Hallisey’s friend and mentor Walter Hall owned, according to news reports at the time. The property would become Helen’s Garden, now a city park.
He resigned and opened a consulting business. In 1994, he decided to run for county judge against Jim Yarbrough, who is now mayor of Galveston. Yarbrough won.
“I ran against him in 1994, and he’s been a good friend ever since,” Yarbrough said. “Pat always had a civic gene in his system.”
It seems odd now that political opponents in divisive Galveston County would wind up as friends, but Yarbrough said it was a different time.
“Politics have gotten a lot uglier over the years,” he said.
League City Proud
When Mayor Joe Lamb stepped down in 1994, the city council appointed Hallisey mayor. He finished out the term until 1995. He was voted out in the next election, but he would run for mayor another five times.
“I was not an ideologue,” Hallisey said. “My job was to get something done. I try to keep my eyes firmly focused.”
Hallisey ran a consultant business and stayed involved in many community organizations, especially those related to parks. He held other jobs, including driving a school bus, something his critics poked fun at, but he was never ashamed of it, he said.
“The thing about leadership is you have to be willing to serve,” Accomando said.
During the 2016 turmoil with Rohr, Hallisey fought back by gathering community support and finding allies on city council. He created more city commissions and backed a plan to allow public comments at all city meetings. He called for openness in government and repeated often that city hall should not keep secrets.
In Harvey’s aftermath, Hallisey went to residents to find out how they were doing and brought them information in person, on social media and in phone calls.
After his heart attack and the loss of his left leg, Hallisey didn’t shy away from letting people see him. He started physical therapy and got fitted for a prosthetic leg. At meetings and public events, he made self-deprecating remarks that made audiences laugh.
“I’ve got only one leg to stand on,” he said at more than one meeting.
His recovery in the public eye has inspired residents in League City who were still wrestling with their own Harvey recovery, his friends said.
“Pat has that vision to see what we can be,” Accomando said. “He’s League City’s miracle. He comes back stronger than ever. That’s resourcefulness and resilience.”
The message from Hallisey has been consistent after Harvey: Times are tough now, but don’t let it get you down.
“People need that kind of reassuredness when everything is upside down,” Yarbrough said.
