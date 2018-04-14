It’s impossible to be bored in Galveston with so many opportunities to volunteer. That’s Alice O’Quin’s motto.
Alice O’Quin and her husband, Wayne, are fixtures in the community, volunteering for organizations such as The Grand 1894 Opera House, the Galveston Symphony Orchestra, Galveston Bay Foundation and the Sunshine Center — to name a few.
Since moving to the island in 2004, Wayne and Alice O’Quin have kept busy volunteering for organizations across Galveston. The island is a great place to do that, they said. There are opportunities everywhere to get involved and the organizations really rely on the help of volunteers.
“Galveston understands volunteering, it’s just a community mindset,” Wayne O’Quin said.
Because so many island organizations are nonprofits, it wouldn’t be financially feasible for many to run nearly the number of programs they do without the help of volunteers, Alice O’Quin said. Luckily, there’s a huge number of volunteers across the island to work together, she said.
“You don’t do this alone — you don’t do any of this alone,” Alice O’Quin said.
Volunteering in retirement for them is a way to pursue passions and get involved in the community in ways they weren’t always able to while working at their careers, they said.
For instance, a few years ago the couple started taking classes to become Master Naturalists and now use the skills they learned for volunteering at the Galveston Island State Park and its different programs, such as Camp Wild, a weeklong children’s camp where they learn about nature.
Wayne O’Quin, a retired engineer, also collects water samples along the coast as a volunteer water tester for the Galveston Bay Foundation.
Alice O’Quin, who retired from hospital administration, takes joy in working with children in different programs, such as one she volunteers for that encourages young people to attend the Galveston Symphony Orchestra. Thanks to a grant from the Moody Permanent Endowment Fund, the symphony is able to provide students free tickets to the concerts, she said.
O’Quin has spent the last few years building her list of contacts with area schools to spread the word about the available tickets and encourage more students to attend, her husband said.
“It’s a wonderful thing,” O’Quin said of the program. “We track it and we’re getting more and more students each year.”
The couple is involved in other organizations, as well. From volunteering during disasters with the Red Cross to working with Our Daily Bread, neighbors said.
“They’re the hardest working volunteers on the island,” said Elizabeth Anderson, a neighbor of the couple in the San Jacinto neighborhood.
The neighborhood really depended on the O’Quins hospitality after Hurricane Ike in 2008 when their home became a retreat for daily meals for people mucking out their homes. One of the neighbors referred to them as the “mom and the dad of the block,” Anderson said.
The O’Quins were one of the only ones on the block with hot water and power after the storm so they routinely cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner for neighbors working on their homes. Asked about it, the couple said they’d enjoyed the company and wanted to be of help when they could.
