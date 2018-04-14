On a recent warm afternoon under a sullen sky, Mike Fast, the 61-year-old owner of Laredo’s Tex-Mex Café in Seabrook, was packing up the eatery’s liquor inventory readying it for storage.
Stacked chairs and tables occupied one corner of the now-closed restaurant’s dining area. South-of-the border artwork hung on the walls alongside a flat-screen TV.
“All of that’s going,” he said with a glance as he wiped down a bottle of silver tequila before boxing it.
Laredo’s had long occupied a squat building on the west side of state Highway 146, better known in Seabrook as Bayport Boulevard. The restaurant, which opened in 1969, is now a casualty of progress, one of the city’s 60 or so mom-and-pop businesses and franchises either already razed or awaiting the bulldozer.
All stood in the way of the Texas Department of Transportation’s ongoing expansion of the Highway 146 corridor through southeastern Harris County to Galveston Island and points in between and which, too, serves as an essential hurricane-evacuation route.
All will be demolished by the end of the year, according to the department’s project timeline. The current phase of the expansion will run 3.9 miles through Seabrook’s commercial belt, through Clear Lake Shores into Kemah and will cost an estimated $178 million by the time it is completed in 2022, if the department’s projections bear up.
Eying the future
“We’re doing everything we can to retain our small businesses,” Paul Chavez, Seabrook’s director of economic development, said of those entrepreneurs forced to close shop.
“The redevelopment that is going to follow the expansion will bring new customers. Part of my job is to attract new businesses and another is to work with existing businesses, in this case, helping owners work through their concerns. I guess that makes me sort of a business therapist.”
Of the roughly five dozen Seabrook businesses having to make similar decisions, several have opted to move outside the city, while others are looking within the city limits.
South of Laredo’s Tex-Mex Café on Highway 146, signs fronting Benjamin’s Automotive announce its owner’s intention to move to NASA Parkway. Out front, too, however, a larger, harder-to-miss banner informs customers that Benjamin’s, for now anyway, is “OPEN.”
Also along that commercial stretch, Neptune Subs, a mainstay since 1980, is shuttered; a faded New Year’s sign draped from the roof attests that “It’s Going to be a Great Year!” Although for Neptune, likely not on Highway 146.
In between, the Seabrook Psychic, Patricia Williams, the selfsame seer, for $20 still reads palms, offering a purported glimpse into her clients’ futures.
Fast, meanwhile, isn’t at all sure what his future holds.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said, and offered a slight shrug. “I don’t have a location picked out, and I don’t know if I’ll reopen, but if I do I’d like to stay in Seabrook.”
No gripe with the state
Fast said the transportation department had appropriately compensated him for his property and for his interrupted income.
“The highway department made me a fair offer,” he said, referring to its $9.6 million Highway 146 relocation-assistance program. “And I accepted it.”
Although Fast said he hasn’t worked through his decision-making process, he allows that he’s done all right since buying Laredo’s in 2010 from its founders.
“I figured in my business plan that if I got five years, I’d be OK,” he said. “I got eight.”
The project’s current phase, for which the department said bids likely will be let in May with construction beginning before year’s end, calls for expanding the existing five-lane stretch of highway — including a center turn lane — to six lanes with a dedicated expressway overhead linked to a new bridge over Clear Lake Channel, just west of the current span, which will be retained.
Once contracts are signed, work is expected to begin in short order.
“We’ve been told that we can plan on seeing dirt turned in August or September,” Seabrook City Manager Gayle Cook said.
Easing congestion
The extant bridge spanning Clear Lake Channel is the northern gateway to Kemah, which, with some 4 million annual visitors, is Galveston County’s second-most popular tourist destination, trailing only Galveston Island.
It will continue to provide grade-level access to Kemah.
“The big takeaway here is that when the 146 project is completed, the traffic we now see will be taken off,” Nick Haby, Kemah’s director of community development, said of the addition of the elevated expressway and the new span to carry it over the channel, whisking long-haul truckers and motorists alike above the often congested 146 corridor, easing traffic flow.
“Visitors to Kemah won’t be sharing the roadway with 18-wheelers,” Haby said. “They’ll have a more pleasant experience getting here.”
Beneficial right of way
Businesses in Kemah and in adjacent Clear Lake Shores — the latter a postage-stamp-size city with more boat slips than residents and which hails itself as the “Yachting Capital of Texas” — will suffer nothing near the pain of their counterparts in Seabrook.
Both cities owe that good fortune to a long-abandoned railroad right of way that the state acquired in October from the Union Pacific. It runs through largely unpopulated land.
“We’re not going to have to displace businesses like they’re having to do in Seabrook,” Kemah Mayor Carl Joiner said.
In fact, only one company in his city — Kemah Hardware & Supply, near the south end of the bridge — has been affected by the expansion.
“TxDOT came in and purchased 600 square feet of one corner of our property,” owner Toni Randall said of her business, which has been family owned since 1969. “I’ve had to reduce some of my inventory, but they gave me a fair price.
“When the project first started, they were talking about taking a lot more, so I’m pleased with how things worked out.”
Pain, then promise
Of greater concern are the anticipated inconveniences incumbent with such large-scale projects.
“It’s going to be a struggle for a couple of years, but then I think it’s going to be a blessing for businesses along 146,” Randall said. “We do have to have progress and we definitely need better infrastructure.”
Joiner said Kemah city staff is working to alleviate the project’s all-but-certain disruptions to commerce and visitors alike.
“We’re naturally concerned,” he said. “We’re working on establishing a campaign so people know how to get into Kemah while avoiding 146 as much as possible.”
Clear Lake Shores Mayor Mike McNamara likewise frets about little more than traffic woes.
“The only business in our city that is going to be affected is a shrimp distribution operation next to the bridge, but there will be a traffic problem,” he said. “That’s the only real problem we anticipate.”
Tribulations foretold
Buried alongside the rusted rails on the former Union Pacific right of way are several pipelines, all of which are in the way of the highway expansion.
“Those pipelines will have to be relocated,” said Raquelle Lewis, the chief spokeswoman for the transportation department’s Southeast District. “That’s a given.”
Those pipelines — which, warning signs attest, carry petroleum, nitrogen and liquefied petroleum gas — face the same fate as the Seabrook businesses in the project’s way, including that of the Seabrook Psychic.
“She definitely saw it coming,” John Williams said, before conceding the state a decade ago warned businesses along Highway 146 the expansion was foretold.
Yet, the psychic’s husband said that wasn’t all she saw just as clear as crystal.
“Mrs. Williams foresees several years of construction chaos,” he said, with absolute surety.
