At the beginning of 2018, the East End Lagoon Nature Park and Preserve in Galveston was in pretty much the same state it had been for years, untouched by development except for a few rough nature trails.
By the end of the year, advocates, who have long thought of the lagoon as a centerpiece of Galveston’s ecotourism efforts, could be well on the way to having a place to call their own.
“I love going out to the East End Lagoon, because when I go out there it feels like I’m resetting,” said Julie Ann Brown, executive director of the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, a nonprofit that works to promote nature tourism on the island.
The lagoon, encompassing 684 acres between Galveston’s East Beach and Seawall Boulevard, last year was named as a project eligible for $1.4 million in settlement money related to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
If the lagoon receives the funding, it would go toward the construction of a pavilion, which would include a viewing platform and restrooms. It also would mark a major event in the development of new tourism attractions in Galveston.
“The East End Lagoon is one of the last undeveloped 600-acre parcels of the island,” said Mary Beth Bassett, a spokeswoman for the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. “That’s a big one that we’re definitely going to focus more attention on that.”
The lagoon is already a highly sought spot for Galveston birders, Brown said. New trails would draw more people, she said. But the biggest boon would be the construction of a pavilion and the development of more “nature products,” events and attractions that draw people such as birders and amateur naturalists, Brown said.
“Galveston is ideal for those types of activities,” she said.
The number of people visiting the island has increased every year since 2010, according to Galveston tourism officials. If that trend continues, more than 6 million people are expected to visit the island this year.
The rate of increase has slowed in recent years, leading tourism officials to consider ways to draw more specific, smaller groups to the island — particularly outside the peak season tourism months, when fewer people need to be convinced to take a trip to the beach.
At times in recent years, Galveston tourism officials have talked about increasing visitors in various ways. There’s been a push to increase sports tourism by promoting more youth sporting events and building new athletic facilities to attract families that want to compete in them.
In the two years the island has focused on sports tourism, some 10,000 people have come to the island for sports events, according to the park board. That number could increase more this year with the city of Galveston set to open a new Little League Baseball complex this spring.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough has called the baseball complex part of a “bigger puzzle” for Galveston.
“If we can get our facilities up to a better level, Galveston is a natural for sports tourism,” Yarbrough said.
There also has been talk about promoting health tourism, the idea that Galveston is a good place to recuperate from an illness or to receive some kinds of elective surgeries. And with the opening of new hospitals in Galveston and League City in recent years, the University of Texas Medical Branch has been advertising posh features like “birthing suites” for expecting mothers to attract that market.
There are also plans to continue expanding Galveston’s beaches — a multimillion effort that started four years ago and has expanded miles of beaches along Seawall Boulevard.
The new developments color the park board’s bright outlook for 2018, and officials say they’re not too worried about a hangover effect from people who were effected by Hurricane Harvey, which devastated Houston — the island’s largest tourism market. In the first quarter of the fiscal year, hotel occupancy tax collections are up 10 percent from the year before.
“Barring unforeseen weather circumstances, we feel strong in the tourism product and we think we are poised to grow,” Bassett said.
Ecotourism is the term used to refer to leisure travel to visit nature areas. Often it refers to traveling to exotic areas, to a rainforest or backwoods mountain range, for instance. Ecotourism trips are meant to promote conservation and respect for the environment, officials argue.
In Galveston, less than an hour from one of the largest, most industrialized cities in the United States, finding undisturbed nature isn’t always an easy thing. But that doesn’t mean that the experiences aren’t available, advocates argue.
The island’s ecotourism market tends to focus more on small experiences, where day-trip visitors can interact with nature on sand and sea. There are trips into Galveston Bay, where motor boats promise to find dolphins playing in the water. (Savings-minded locals will tell you that a ride on the free Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry is also a prime dolphin spotting ride.)
The more committed, and well-trained, can catch a charter to the Flower Garden Banks, a protected coral reef in the Gulf of Mexico that is accessible only by a four-hour boat trip.
The Galveston Island State Park, on the island’s West End, offers tours and events throughout the year, including beach combing events in the winter.
In the summer time, The Artist Boat, a local nonprofit that frequently partners with the park board of trustees, mobilizes a “bucket brigade” of sea-life experts, who use beach toys to teach visitors about the kinds of critters they may encounter in Galveston’s turbid waters and tidal pools. Artist Boat and the state park, among other businesses, offer kayak trips into the marshes of Galveston Bay.
The Artist Boat also has embarked on a yearslong effort to purchase land once slated for development on the West End and turn it into its own nature preserve complete with its own educational center. The organization now owns more than 600 acres of preserve on the West End.
The Nature Tourism Council also is working to develop a network of certified nature guides, who could start businesses that explore Galveston natural areas, Brown said.
“Nature tourists are the best kind of tourist,” she said. “They come to town, they leave it cleaner than they found it.”
