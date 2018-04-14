More than five months after Hurricane Harvey spun into Galveston County, pouring more than 50 inches of rain in parts of the region, businesses in Dickinson were still rebuilding.
“Dickinson has always been a bayou community,” said Dawn King, chairwoman of the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce. “Dealing with rising water and floods is nothing new to Dickinson. But it’s never been so widespread — so high with so much devastation.”
Residents and business owners were in positive spirits in the months after the storm made landfall, but much work remains, King said.
“They’re coming back in different ways,” King said. “Some didn’t have flood insurance and started reconstruction quickly and didn’t have to wait. Others had to wait on insurance. Some businesses are doing the minimum to just get back and going, looking the same as before. Others are taking the opportunity to totally redecorate.”
By February, about 60 percent of businesses in Dickinson are back to where they were before the storm, King said.
THE STORM
Dickinson, along with Friendswood and League City, were among the cities hardest hit by the massive flooding caused by Harvey’s torrential rain, and many residents were forced to evacuate their badly damaged homes.
More than five months after the storm made landfall, residents in each community are still struggling to rebuild their lives, some still living out of hotels.
But while many homes flooded throughout the county, the effects in each municipality were markedly different, officials said.
“I believe the bigger story is in Dickinson,” said Steve Paterson, president and CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce. “League City had little damage to businesses, maybe 40 in total.”
Of those affected businesses, all but about three have since reopened, Paterson said.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce reached out to businesses following the storm and completed a survey of damaged areas, but declined to share the results of the survey.
While the storm flooded many residences in the League City limits, the damage has not led to an economic downturn in the short-term, Paterson said.
Cash injections from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and insurance companies are quickly being reinvested back into the marketplace, Paterson said.
“Only after all has settled will we really have an idea of business impact,” Paterson said.
COUNTYWIDE EFFECTS
Other community leaders across the county reported similar situations — homeowners still trying to rebuild homes in the face of a less effected business community.
“I don’t think there was that much flooding, due to the levy system,” said James Hartshorn, economic development and media coordinator with the city of Texas City.
Some businesses, such as the University of Texas Medical Branch location in Texas City, were slow to reopen, however.
The Small Business Administration has approved $22 million in loans to business owners in Galveston County since Hurricane Harvey struck, said Roger Busch, a spokesman for the administration.
That’s compared to the $365 million in loans approved across all counties impacted by Harvey, Busch said.
“Homeowners and renters are the bulk of who is getting loans,” Busch said.
The administration has approved a total of about $247 million in loans in Galveston County, Busch said.
IN DICKINSON
So far 12 businesses have announced plans to not reopen their Dickinson locations, King said.
“It’s a small group,” Mayor Julie Masters said. “Palais Royal was probably one of the bigger ones that left. But Ashley Furniture has since moved into their spot. And StarFine Furniture is moving to that location there as well.”
Masters said she didn’t think any business owners were having issues bringing their businesses up to property code.
Palais Royal closed shortly before Harvey struck in August.
Several restaurants also have been slow to reopen, or have decided not to come back, officials said.
A sign advertising Szechuan Garden in Dickinson is all that remains of the formerly popular eatery on FM 517. The building itself was torn down after it flooded during the storm, officials said.
COMING BACK
The businesses that have reopened since the storm are reporting better-than-expected business.
“It’s been good,” said Diana Glass, owner of Awards Etc. in Dickinson. “January was extremely busy and November and December were good — better than 2016.”
The quick business return has been somewhat surprising because people don’t need awards and plaques, Glass said.
“To me, it was worse during Ike,” Glass said. “Then I lost my roof and all of my inventory and it was only me in this location.”
Glass owns the strip center location at 2512 Termini St. that houses her business. She rents out the other half to another business.
“I opened back on Nov. 1,” Glass said. “I own the whole building and had to get them up first, so I would have rent coming in.”
Glass was helped in some ways by not having insurance, which allowed her to move faster than she might if she had to wait for insurance, she said.
“A lot of places still haven’t opened, waiting for insurance,” she said.
While Glass moved quickly after the storm to reopen her business and start earning money, it will take some time before the store is back to normal, she said.
Most of her displays were ruined in the flooding and she doesn’t have the money to replace them, she said.
TAXES
Despite communities throughout Galveston County experiencing major setbacks with Harvey’s arrival, most cities didn’t increase their tax rates to compensate.
Before the start of the 2018 fiscal year, Hitchcock city commissioners approved by 4-1 vote a tax rate of 50 cents per $100 of taxable value up from 41 cents in 2016, records show.
Most other county, including Dickinson, La Marque and others, voted to keep tax rates stable.
Friendswood voted for a rate of 52.73 cents per $100 of valuation, which is actually 1.87 cents lower than the 2017 rate, city officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.