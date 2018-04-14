Welcome to the 2018 edition of Profiles. The Galveston County Daily News has published Profiles for years, and each year the editors, reporters and photographers responsible for creating the content come up with a theme to guide us though this major undertaking.
We ran through that process for this edition and came up with our ideas about the stories of 2018. It turned out that forces vastly larger than ourselves had other ideas. You can guess what those forces were. In late August, Hurricane Harvey left people all over Texas, and perhaps especially in this region, with new and unexpected themes and priorities.
It’s no surprise in retrospect that much of what you’ll read in this edition was influenced by the unprecedented flooding. It’s also fitting, because Harvey was the story of 2017 and will be a big part of the story for years to come.
Editors here have been arguing since before the flood waters began to recede that while Hurricane Harvey was a calamity, it will go down in history as among the county’s finest hours, thanks to the way people here conducted themselves during the crisis. The storm gave us the opportunity to write about people at their best, which is rare.
We have reported in The Daily News and Coast Monthly about the Heroes of Harvey, and you’ll meet a few more here. You’ll also find updates about the status of communities months after the storm.
We hope you enjoy reading Profiles as much as we enjoyed creating it.
