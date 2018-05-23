After Friday’s mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, several local experts have been invited to speak at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott‘s roundtable discussion on gun violence and possible legislative solutions.
Among the announced local participants were Galveston District Attorney Jack Roady, Jeff Temple, the director of behavioral health and research at the University of Texas Medical Branch, and Melissa Tucker, the CEO of the Gulf Coast Center, which provides mental health services in Galveston and surrounding areas.
Except for the opening and closing comments of the discussion, the roundtable events were closed to the media.
The event was announced on Friday in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Unlike the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in November, Abbott said he believed some laws might be changed to prevent more shootings.
There were three days of hearings planned: the first day was about school protection, the second was about gun regulations and mental health. The third day of discussion is planned to focus on the victims, students, families and educators from shootings in Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs and from the Alpine High School shooting in September 2016.
Thursday’s roundtable will feature 30 students, parents, staff members and other people from Santa Fe, according to a list of attendees released Wednesday evening. U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, State Sen. Larry Taylor and U.S. Rep. Greg Bonnen will be among the attendees as well.
After Tuesday’s event, Abbott told reporters the panel had agreed there’s a need for the safe storage of guns and proposed to shorten the time period for background checks meant to flag mental health problems to 48 hours.
Under existing law, it can take up to 30 days for such background checks, Abbott said.
TAYLOR REACTS IN OP-ED
In an op-ed editorial published Wednesday in the Houston Chronicle, State Sen. Larry Taylor said it was not guns that determined the outcome of the fatal shootings in Santa Fe and Sutherland Springs.
“That burden rests with the morally corrupt and mentally ill who obtained weapons despite laws preventing them from doing so,” Taylor wrote.
Taylor said the state should seek funding to serve student’s mental health needs and school security improvements, including reducing the number of entrances and exits in school facilities.
“These are real and meaningful steps with near-term implications that ensure this can’t happen again,” Taylor wrote.
Both Taylor and State Rep. Greg Bonnen said they had spent recent days visiting with shooting victims and their families. They both plan to attend the funerals of the victims.
NOTEBOOK
Days after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said violent video games may have contributed to the Santa Fe shooting, he proposed cutting state incentives to some video game makers. ... Adrienne Bell, a Democrat running against U.S. Rep. Randy Weber in November’s general election, said Congress must “explore every avenue to make sure our children can learn, and our teachers can teach, in a safe environment.” ... Tuesday’s runoff elections were pretty quiet around Galveston, and around the state. The Democratic turnout for the election was the lowest for a gubernatorial runoff since 1920. ... There are 11 days until the next election in Galveston County. Municipal election runoffs will take place June 16. Early voting begins June 4.
