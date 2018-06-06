More than two dozen voters cast ballots in the wrong race during Galveston’s city council election last month, a margin that was large enough to swing a closely contested race that went to a runoff.
The 26 incorrect votes were cast in District 5 and District 6, Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson, whose office oversees voter registration, said.
The error happened because information was entered incorrectly in the county’s voter registration system. The voters entered incorrectly live on the edge of the district. Under the city’s approved district lines, some streets such as Pine Street, are split down the median, one side in one district and one in another.
Entries in the voter registration system did not reflect that split, and put District 6 voters in District 5, Johnson said
The problem came to light only after the May 5 election, Johnson said. Carol Hollaway, who, along with John Paul Listowski, is in a runoff election for the District 5 seat, brought the matter to her attention, Johnson said.
Hollaway was trying to clarify a discrepancy between a district boundary map and voter rolls — which showed some people voting in the District 5 race that the map said should have voted in District 6. On Wednesday, she said she was trying to work out a plan for block-walking during the runoff election, for which early voting began Monday.
The 26-vote discrepancy is enough to put the results of the runoff election into question. Hollaway beat Jeff Antonelli by seven votes to earn a spot in the runoff, according to final election results.
Johnson said she learned about the problem May 23, eight days after the Galveston City Council had certified the results and two days before the deadline for Antonelli to challenge the results.
Johnson informed Antonelli and Galveston officials soon after learning about the problem, and offered to take responsibility for the mistake if Antonelli mounted a legal challenge against the election results, she said.
“We screwed up,” Johnson said.
He didn’t do that, and there will be no new election.
Antonelli said Wednesday the timing, just days before a holiday weekend, made it difficult for him to seriously consider a legal challenge.
“I didn’t want to do that,” he said. “I didn’t want to be the guy that does a lawsuit or any of that stuff.”
He planned to advocate for reform of county election systems once the runoff is over, he said.
Hollaway wouldn’t challenge the Election Day vote either, she said.
“I’m not going to challenge it because I think those people didn’t vote for me anyway,” she said.
The county registrar’s office is conducting a street-by-street review of district lines and voter rolls to ensure people vote in the correct districts in the future, Johnson said. People listed in the wrong district recently received corrected voter registration cards, she said.
“We’re working all the way through the city,” she said.
This may not have been the first time Galveston voters cast ballots in the wrong council race, Johnson said. New district maps were drawn in 2012, and the wrong addresses might date back to then, Johnson said.
The runoff election is June 16.
NOTEBOOK
A commission set up to look at school safety after a February shooting at a Florida high school will not examine the role of guns in school violence, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos said. ... One of Gov. Greg Abbott‘s proposals to curb violence, announced last week, is to give $1 million to a “gun storage education program.” The Star-Telegram reports the proposed recipient of that grant, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is a gun industry lobbying group based in Newton, Conn. ... Congress could be on its way to an immigration showdown, with some Republicans ready to challenge the conservative House Freedom Caucus to vote on a bill that includes a path to citizenship for DACA recipients, or see those Republicans side with Democrats to get such a bill passed. ... Good news for NASA and Johnson Space Center: Most Americans say it’s essential for the United States to be a leader in space exploration, according to a new Pew Research Center poll. ... Bad news for Johnson Space Center and its $12.5 billion Orion Spacecraft project: Only 13 percent of Americans think sending man back to the moon should be a top priority.
