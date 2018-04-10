For the last 15 years, the Dickinson Historical Society has hosted an annual Wine & Roses fundraiser. Due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey on the Dickinson community, the board of directors elected to cancel the 16th annual Wine & Roses event and instead invite everyone to join us for a Friday Nite Historic Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 20 at the Dickinson Railroad Center at 218 FM 517.
The Railroad Center, located in the historic League City Depot, did not experience significant damage from Harvey; however, the Dickinson Historic Depot and Museum had enough flooding that the display cases were destroyed, two statues sustained minor damage, and the floor will require restoration.
While the board is disappointed not to host the annual Wine & Roses event, we sincerely hope that you’ll drop by the center for an enjoyable, relaxing time with friends and neighbors at our event April 20.
View member artwork by Sharon Edmonds, Harvey Criswell, Dylan, Eleanor Brown and Kathy Reinschmidt, and visit with member authors Matt Falco and Ernie Deats, whose books will be available for purchase.
The board appreciates your continued support of the mission of the historical society.
Mary Dunbaugh
President, Dickinson Historical Society
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.