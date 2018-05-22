First, my deepest sympathy to all parents who have lost children in school shootings. I have grandchildren in school and I dread the possibility of losing them.
Here is a suggested plan for school security:
• Metal detectors installed at each entrance that close the outside door and an inside door locking the shooter between them.
• An observation camera viewing this enclosed area.
• Notification of the main office, security office if available, and police when metal is detected.
Community awareness that this protection is in place could also be a deterrent to a shooter.
I believe Congress could make the above plan work, or the president could execute it by executive order. Instead of solving the problem, Congress squabbling over gun control after each shooting then does nothing to prevent future shootings. If they are not interested in providing funds and a plan to stop the shootings, then throw them out the next time they run for office.
Clifton Brusso
Laurium, Mich.
