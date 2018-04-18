A grassroots movement in Friendswood politics has new contenders stepping into the ring for the upcoming elections. Supporters of longtime city and county leaders who are seeking re-election or campaigning to shift from one leadership role to another (some having held their positions for the better part of two decades), insist that the fresh faces on the ballot are too “green” and lacking experience.
But if Hurricane Harvey taught us anything, it’s that we need to take a serious and critical look at the problems with Clear Creek, as well as the current leaders’ actions, before the storm and in the ongoing aftermath. Drainage sits at the top of important city issues, given our recent catastrophic history and the impending hurricane season.
These so-called “green” candidates bring much to the table as evidenced by their well thought out positions, which speak to an insightful grasp of all issues and an understanding of the intricacies of their duties, if elected. They offer vision, solutions, new perspectives and relevant backgrounds. Their individual bios showcase experience, accomplishments and successful careers.
Remember, every person in a leadership position once sat in that position for the first time. I will be voting “fresh” in Friendswood!
Pamela Miletello
Friendswood
