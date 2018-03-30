I have known Michael Wood for eight of the 40-plus years I have resided in Friendswood. Michael is a straightforward and honest man. Having been retired for many years now, it would be easy for Michael to sit back and watch Friendswood change, but instead, Michael has chosen to volunteer his time for us, the residents of Friendswood.
Friendswood would be lucky to have a councilman that will not only listen to us — but also work for us — all of us.
Many residents of Friendswood, including my family, suffered tragically from Hurricane Harvey. Michael’s home flooded as well so he fully understands what so many residents went and are still going through.
Drainage issues hit home for Michael, so you can rest assured that improving drainage and managing flood control are top priorities for him. Also important to Michael is maintaining that small hometown atmosphere that so many of us love about Friendswood.
Please join me May 1 and vote for Michael Wood — Friendswood City Council, Position 1.
Melanie Reyes
Friendswood
