I would like to thank Peter Davis for his excellent column in the Friday April 13 issue ("Galveston: We're pretty lucky to live here," The Daily News).
On so called “Black Friday,” he brightened our days with a fantastic piece of writing reminding us all why we are so lucky to live in Galveston.
Those who know me, know I always say that “those of use lucky enough to live by the sea, are lucky enough.” So I guess it is natural that Davis’ column resonated. He talked about all our fantastic facilities including the new community pool, events such as the Galveston Ironman event, our amenities including my own Strand neighborhood, Moody Gardens and more.
Then Davis capped it off by putting some science behind it by explaining it’s our wonderful beach and ocean that provide our constantly great weather.
He would be too modest to describe himself as an asset for Galveston but truly he is. Peter, we appreciate you and the Galveston Island Beach Patrol and all you do. You are so right we’re pretty lucky to live here. Yippy Skippy!
Tom Schwenk
Galveston
