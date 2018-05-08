When Norman Pappous was my city councilman in District 4, not too many years ago, he did everything that he could to help me. He got me a new curb; one that I had been asking the city to replace for years to no avail. He answered every email, and even relayed one to the city manager.
That is what a city councilman is elected to do. To serve his or her district. A councilman that does not respond or even acknowledge an email has no place on a council.
Bill Silkowski
Galveston
(2) comments
Amen
I totally agree!
