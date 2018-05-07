On behalf of the men and women of the Texas State Guard, I would like to thank a number of contributors to our recently completed annual training.
Tino Gonzalez, Tony Scharp and the team at Sea Star Base Galveston graciously hosted us at their remarkable facility.
Texas A&M University at Galveston President Mike Fossum, his staff and students were instrumental in our training on Pelican Island where we simulated a hurricane response using boat operations, dive teams, staging management, ground search and rescue and medical efforts.
Additional search and rescue training occurred at Jack Brooks Park involving troops from the Army, Air, Maritime Regiment and Medical Brigade working together as in a real world disaster response.
We thank local volunteer and charity organizations for assisting us — especially Jerry Mathis (“Best in the West” cookers), Scott Gordon (Lighthouse Charity Team) and the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team for their much appreciated assistance.
As a proud BOI and graduate of Texas City High School, I was not surprised that the tradition of community service and hospitality was on full display for my state guard colleagues from across the state of Texas. Thank you!
Lt. Cmdr. Dale Laine
Texas Maritime Regiment
Texas State Guard
