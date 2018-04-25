I live in Sea Isle and am very grateful to have had Carolyn Sunseri as our District 6 representative over the last two sessions. She has been extremely accessible and willing to listen to the concerns of residents of Sea Isle regarding our drainage issues.
Sea Isle had serious drainage problems for the last 18 years I have lived here. Several blocks and intersections would become inaccessible during large rains. People had water up under their homes.
All requests to resolve this problem always fell on deaf ears until Carolyn was elected. It took her working through two of her sessions to get the problems resolved with major, major drainage upgrades to our community.
Huge culverts and regrading of almost all ditches were required to solve the issue.
We really appreciated her determination and hard work to see this job completed.
So go vote for Carolyn Sunseri for her third and final term in office!
Susan Graham
Sea Isle
