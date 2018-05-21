If President Trump did not have an affair with Stormy Daniels, why did he need a non-disclosure agreement? Why did he have his attorney pay $130,000 to Stormy Daniels?
If President Trump has nothing to hide, why is he refusing to release his income tax returns?
If President Trump has nothing to hide, why are his attorneys trying to keep him from testifying?
If he cares about America and our children, why is he protecting the National Rifle Association when common sense gun control is so desperately needed?
Why?
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
