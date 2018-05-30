On May 18, the country faced another heart-wrenching tragedy.
In the wake of senseless violence, like what occurred in Santa Fe, we may feel helpless to comfort those whose lives are forever changed. As neighbors, friends, and members of a global community, we extend our hearts and words of solace, with the hope we will alleviate their grief.
As we struggle to find acts of consolation from whatever distance separates us from those in despair and those fighting their way back to health, there is one gesture that nearly all of us can offer — the generous gift of blood donation.
Because of the selflessness of blood donors who gave just an hour of their time in the past weeks, Versiti had sufficient blood donations ready to provide 150 units when a Texas hospital reached out for help.
I am moved by the generosity of donors who quickly react when they learn of a horrific event. We at Versiti appeal now to that same human kindness and generosity, so that blood donation becomes a gift that we think of daily, as well as in the most difficult of times.
Chris Miskel
President and CEO of Versiti
Milwaukee, Wis.
