I endorse Steve Rockey, Robert Griffon, Trish Hanks and Mike Foreman for city council and Mayor in the city of Friendswood election.
Steve Rockey has served as mayor pro-tem and a city councilman for two terms and supports many local organizations. His opponent has proven he has little grasp of the workings of city government.
Robert Griffon is new to politics, but has done his homework, where his opponent does not know rules for yard sign placement, how newspapers work or how to stay out of trouble on social media.
Trish Hanks has proven herself to be an effective leader through 15 years of guiding Friendswood ISD. I can't tell whether it's her opponent or her opponent's wife that's running for city council.
Mike Foreman has been on city council for two years, has lived in Friendswood for 20 years and served as an astronaut. His opponent has lived in Friendswood maybe 5 years and lost a previous city council election.
For Friendswood, the choice is clear: Rockey, Hanks and Griffon for city council and Foreman for Mayor.
Please vote!
Kimberly Culver
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.