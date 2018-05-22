Folks, other countries have the same set of issues as do we: depression, anxiety, social media, violent video games, etc. They also have citizens who are religious and others who are not religious. They have citizens who believe in a woman’s right to choose and those who think abortion should be illegal. We are not unique in those respects.
However, what they don’t have is the frequent occurrence of mass shootings and the huge numbers of other murders committed with guns.
What is vastly different between our country and the other countries is the easy access to weapons.
It’s painfully obvious. We have a Second Amendment problem. We can’t begin to fix the problem until we acknowledge it.
Scott Jones
League City
