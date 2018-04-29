I’m amused when someone accuses a candidate of overstating accomplishments. Almost always this is to cover up the other candidate’s lack accomplishments. In District 6 we have two candidates with their own track records. It is easy to see that Jackie Cole and her council accomplished little to nothing. In reality, she was a big contributor to the acrimony on council during her tenure.
As a resident of District 6, the improvements I see today both in the district, and city wide, are a product of a good representative who will listen and can work with others. The entire council and city government have much to be proud of. Cole’s council was stagnant.
So when Bill Broussard (“Council candidate overstating her accomplishments,” The Daily News, April 25) writes out of desperation to obscure his candidate’s lack of accomplishments and ability to work with others while seated on an acrimonious council, you just have to ask yourself; do we want to go back to the acrimony that was the norm in Galveston for years when Cole served or do we want to keep the positive change, harmony, and progress the current council has achieved?
Please join me in voting for Carolyn Sunseri for District 6 City Council Representative.
Marty Fluke
Galveston
Honestly I think Bill Broussard calls them like he sees them. If he didn't think Jackie Cole was the best candidate ,I seriously doubt he would have endorsed her. Just my thoughts...
