We invite all to come together to fill a need, because hunger never ends. Backpack Buddy-Santa Fe will host a card party April 4 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For a $10 donation, you get lunch and help buy food for hungry children.
Since October 2013, a small group of dedicated volunteers has purchased, packed and delivered bags of food to elementary school students at Santa Fe Independent School District schools who have limited or no access to nourishment on weekends. Originally, 50 children received bags. Today, the count has more than tripled, now 155. Each bag is estimated to cost $7.50; every week there is a delivery.
Backpack Buddy began with a true leap of faith at Aldersgate UMC, and became a tax-exempt nonprofit charity in 2016 to sustain its mission. Donations are applied 100 percent to purchase food items. Events like the April 4 card party raise funds to cover the minimal administrative costs and to buy food.
So, come to Santa Fe to deal cards, play some games and have fun with your friends, knowing that your presence is helping feed some hungry kids. For more information, call 409-256-3027.
Mary Gillispie
Santa Fe
