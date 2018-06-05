In response to the letter by Judy Glaister ("Change in the comics not appreciated," The Daily News, May 29): I'm with Judy! She hit the nail on the head with our routine and comics.

Bring them all back or I'll leave and go to the Houston Chronicle where I know they still are.

Reading them with my coffee is part of my daily entertainment, as I'm a disabled veteran.

Frank Godek

Bayou Vista

