I will be voting against the Texas City school bond.
I feel Texas City Independent School District leadership has proven they are thoughtless and reckless with the taxpayer’s money, blatantly taking it for granted.
From spending millions of dollars on training craft workers for area petrochemical complexes, to organizing student protest during school hours on the taxpayers dime cannot be considered being frugal with our money.
Throwing taxpayer money at the feet of an industry that purposely hides the true value of their property, avoiding paying their fair share of property taxes is ridiculous and downright insulting to the rest of us. If industry needs trained workers let industry pay for the training — in full.
As for the school district organizing student protest on school time: We should not be funding schools districts to organize protest whether you support the cause or not. If you want to protest something then do so on your own time. Students should receive unexcused absences and all faculty/staff absent from their normal responsibilities should be held accountable for taxpayer money squandered.
Morris Parrott
Texas City
