I have a lot of respect for the people on the city council. I know the job can be extremely difficult. I hate to criticize any of them, but I have been very surprised by the letters praising Carolyn Sunseri’s responsiveness to her constituents. There have been a few occasions during Sunseri’s terms on the council that I have felt strongly enough about an issue to email her. She has never replied.
She did not even turn on an auto-reply to acknowledge the email was delivered and would be read. Until I saw the recent letters to the editor, I truly thought that this was her normal procedure with everyone. In all fairness to the other candidate, I feel obligated to comment on this. I always felt that as a council person Jackie Cole listened to not only me but to all of her constituents.
I don’t care if my council person constantly votes as I would, but I do care that he/she is at least willing to listen and talk to me about it.
For this and many other reasons, I will be voting for Jackie Cole to represent me in District 6 on the Galveston City Council.
Diane McEniry
Galveston
