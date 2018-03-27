I am addressing resident safety issues that deal with making better paved streets, sidewalks and drainage within a municipality that has never prioritized such resident areas of concern. Drainage has been a huge problem within the city of Dickinson long before Hurricane Harvey. As with such surrounding cities, Dickinson in my view has done very little to upgrade its streets and drainage department.
Apparently, the city has built some concrete streets — but without sidewalks. Sidewalks provide safe, accessible routes for pedestrians. Our residents, as with schoolchildren, have been forced to walk within their neighborhood streets with motorists that often exceed the speed limit. Many residents are still rebuilding after Harvey, with many it has been a stressful time.
It's time now for the city to step up and enact better drainage and street programs and not just talk about them — prioritize them. As it's a known fact that the city was not fully prepared, "emergency management" wise, to fully handle Hurricane Harvey.
Let's not continue to maintain an inactive city administration; especially when it comes to these resident issues. Residents want better drainage and better streets with sidewalks. Drainage should be a priority today and tomorrow.
Kenneth Douglas
Dickinson
What would you like a city that's feet above sea level to do about flooding and drainage? I'm sure they'd love to hear your plan.
