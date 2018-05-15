There is nothing conservative about the Republican Party.
Conservatives do not mock the disabled. They don't create massive out-of-control deficits. They don't make jokes about those dying of cancer. They don't violate or ignore the laws of our country. They don't tolerate sexual abuse. They don't tolerate family violence.
They don't interrupt people while talking. They don't call people names. They don't say racist things. They don't refer to Native Americans as "Pocahontas." They don't make fun of other people's language. They don't call people of color "rapists." They don't call Muslims "terrorists." They don't endorse hate groups, the KKK, or white supremacy.
They don't disrespect elected officials even those they disagree with. They don't lie. Every. Single. Day.
They don't walk around with loaded assault weapons in public. And they don't tolerate those who do.
Those who say they are "conservative" either do not know what conservative means or they are just like the Republican Party and Donald Trump.
John R. Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
(1) comment
This is thought-provoking. I'm not a Conservative or a Liberal, but I have LOTS of friends and family on both sides. My sense is that heritage "Conservatives" are torn between their natural leanings and Trumpism, which is similar to what Khrushchev decried as a "cult of personality" in post-Stalinist Russia. In other words, Conservatives, and thus the Conservative wing of the Republican Party, are drawn to (or stuck with) a demagogue due to partisanship and a love for an authoritarian, rather than just adhering to laudable conservative virtues: personal freedom, strong national security, international leadership, fiscal responsibility, etc.
They do this because they see the alternative as the unthinkable possibility of Democratic ascendancy, rather than than a different kind of conservative ascendancy... i.e., a Republican Party without the idiot Trump.
