I’m supporting Jennifer Broddle for the at-large trustee position in the Clear Creek ISD election. I met Jennifer on the 2017 Facility Advisory Committee and currently serve with her on the Citizens Financial Advisory Committee. Spend just five minutes talking to her, and you will have no doubt that she loves the district, has a heart for service, understands the challenges faced, and has the passion, energy, and ideas to carry CCISD into the future.
It was suggested in a previous letter that "if it ain't broke, don't fix it” applies perfectly to the upcoming trustee election. With respect to the distinguished author of the comment, I disagree. Those are the famous last words of organizations right before they are disrupted. Jim Collins famously wrote “Good is the enemy of great,” well, being great is the enemy of staying great.
The incumbent running for re-election has served with distinction, and we owe him our sincere thanks. However, I believe it is time for a change. Nine years is long enough for anyone to serve on a school board. The district needs a flow of new energy and ideas to maintain its leadership position; that’s why I’m voting for Jennifer Broddle.
Craig Lindberg
League City
