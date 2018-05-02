I am a longtime resident of District 6. Jackie Cole previously represented District 6 on city council in 2004 to 2007. She is remembered fondly as a hardworking and a dedicated steward of our district. She always returned phone calls and emails. She thoroughly researched the issues of the city and Galveston Island and was receptive and considerate of all perspectives. The council she served on with Lyda Ann Thomas and Danny Weber were respectful of differences and worked together to find alignment and move things forward.
As elected official or private citizen, Jackie has worked hard to improve the standard of living for all Galvestonians. Her ongoing service on Galveston Island Tree Conservancy was recognized nationally by the National Arbor Foundation and Jackie was awarded a 2014 White House Champion of Change.
I’ve seen Jackie tell people in my neighborhood that she was running for city council again for District 6. The invariable reaction to this news by those who remember her first tenure is a big smile, and their reply, “Oh, good!”
Jackie also has the backing of the Galveston Municipal Police Association. I voted early — and I voted for Jackie Cole.
Terry McNearney
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.