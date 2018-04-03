Mike Foreman has all the qualities for mayor
Mike Foreman is highly qualified to lead Friendswood as its mayor. Yes, we know Mike served our country as a Naval aviator and astronaut. But in addition to those achievements, he has a long history of serving locally.
Presently, Mike holds Position 4 on the city council. His family (wife Lorrie, three children and two grandchildren), are central to Mike. Friendswood United Methodist Church is where he worships, and he serves on the Memorial Hermann Southeast Community Advisory Board. Higher Orbits Board, an organization that connects aspiring students with space leaders and scientist, is a passion of Mike’s.
This passion is further reflected in Friendswood Independent School District, where he is a charter member of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) advisory board. In addition, Mike sits on the board of the U.S. VETS-Houston, a private nonprofit organization providing housing, employment, and counseling services to our veterans.
Clearly, Mike is a servant-leader of highest caliber. Each volunteer experience adds to the gifts he currently brings to counsel and would bring to the mayoral position. Please consider all you know. Lead and team: Mike Foreman for Mayor.
Rebecca Hillenburg
Friendswood
Great Galveston Tree Giveaway set for Saturday
The Great Galveston Tree Giveaway will begin 8 a.m. Saturday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at Menard Park, 28th Street and Seawall Boulevard, in Galveston.
Organized by the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, giveaways have provided Galveston with almost 13,000 trees for private property since 2009. We’ll have 500 free shade trees and 250 adoptable fruit trees waiting for new island homes starting at 8 a.m., but it’s best to get there early.
Residents can bring a utility bill or driver’s license to pick up trees until noon or when we’re out. Trees for 2018’s giveaway are coming from TreeLife Farms and Tree Town USA and are sponsored by Exxon. Trees must be planted on the island; residents can choose at least two shade trees and adopt fruit trees for their yards in return for signing a pledge to care for them for two years (suggested adoption donation $5 per tree).
We’ll have pecan, cypress, oaks, sycamore, cedar elm, green ash, water tupelo, persimmon, loblolly pine, American beauty berry, redbud, wax myrtle and red mulberry. Adoptable fruit trees are Gulf Coast-appropriate peaches, nectarines, plums and blueberries.
The tree conservancy, a tax-exempt nonprofit, has planted almost 18,000 trees out of its 25,000-tree goal since 2009. For information, visit our Facebook page at Facebook.com/GalvestonIslandTreeConservancy.
Priscilla Files
Galveston
Join me in supporting Trish Hanks for city council
I’ve known and worked with Trish Hanks for over 20 years and have found her to be a true leader who exemplifies integrity, vision and strong values.
Trish is extremely qualified for the position of city council as one of her greatest strengths is her dedication and passion for service. She served in many leadership roles during her time at the Friendswood Independent School District and was the superintendent for 15 years. Under her strong leadership, FISD became one of the leading districts in the state.
Trish possesses the ability to consider all sides of a situation before making a decision. When making important decisions for FISD, she always took the time to listen and understand the viewpoints of parents, students and the affect it would have on the future of the district. It was an extreme privilege to have worked under her leadership during her tenure at FISD.
Trish cares deeply for our community and its prosperous future. I am positive she will bring the same devotion and passion to our city council as she did to FISD. Join me in voting for Trish Hanks for Friendswood City Council, Position 3.
Debbie Woodson
Friendswood
