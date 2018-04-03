Mike Foreman is highly qualified to lead Friendswood as its mayor. Yes, we know Mike served our country as a Naval aviator and astronaut. But in addition to those achievements, he has a long history of serving locally.
Presently, Mike holds Position 4 on the city council. His family (wife Lorrie, three children and two grandchildren), are central to Mike. Friendswood United Methodist Church is where he worships, and he serves on the Memorial Hermann Southeast Community Advisory Board. Higher Orbits Board, an organization that connects aspiring students with space leaders and scientist, is a passion of Mike’s.
This passion is further reflected in Friendswood Independent School District, where he is a charter member of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) advisory board. In addition, Mike sits on the board of the U.S. VETS-Houston, a private nonprofit organization providing housing, employment, and counseling services to our veterans.
Clearly, Mike is a servant-leader of highest caliber. Each volunteer experience adds to the gifts he currently brings to counsel and would bring to the mayoral position. Please consider all you know. Lead and team: Mike Foreman for Mayor.
Rebecca Hillenburg
Friendswood
