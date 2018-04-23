This Sunday is the Rotary Club of Galveston's eighth annual Rotary Crawfish Boil fundraiser! From noon to 4 p.m., you, your family and friends can look forward to a fun afternoon filled with live zydeco music, great food and wonderful fellowship — all taking place under the Big White Tent (behind the Discovery Pyramid) at Moody Gardens. Admission is free.
The Lighthouse Charity Cooking Team will be serving up heaping plates of Cajun-seasoned crawfish or hot boiled shrimp, with all the trimmings. Mustang and His Two-Steppin' Zydeco Band will provide the music. There will be fun activities for children, raffles, zydeco dance contests and more!
Tickets at the door are $30. Proceeds from this event will be distributed through our club's Galveston Rotary Foundation Inc. to Galveston organizations dedicated to improving our local community's health, education and welfare. On behalf of our entire membership … welcome! We look forward to having you join us Sunday afternoon!
Scott Livanec
Chair, Rotary Club of Galveston's Rotary Crawfish Boil
