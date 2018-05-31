Congratulations to Commissioner Ken Clark on his re-election. His 20 years of experience and knowledge is an asset to all of Galveston County.
I was recently privileged to sit in on an open meeting with Ken, post election, where he was questioned on a long list of county issues from budgets to drainage, bridges, Ike Dike, etc. Ken addressed and explained each and every issue brought up. The group of attendees could not stump the commissioner on any question regarding our county.
Ken represents all citizens of Precinct 4, but he is also a true "county" commissioner that works for all citizens of Galveston County. If you have a problem or a question, contact Ken for help. He never asks how you voted or your address because he is a commissioner for us all.
So congratulations to Commissioner Clark, Precinct 4 for re-electing Ken and to all of Galveston County in having Ken Clark on the commissioner’s court for another four years of leadership.
Ken Hufstetler
League City
