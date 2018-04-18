After attending the candidate's forum on April 10, it struck me why I’m especially pleased to support Mike Foreman as our next mayor of Friendswood — he is a visionary. In his responses on that night, he demonstrated an excellent understanding of the current issues before the city, such as EMS, traffic, flooding and drainage. He then went on to provide not just a plan, but a vision for the future of Friendswood as we near build-out of our community.
Mike possesses the ability to handle difficult situations calmly, no doubt, after all, he is an astronaut. But he also has the gift of consensus building, a very important quality to possess as you lead a community.
Mike Foreman will be a strong leader, and the right leader for Friendswood. Please join me in supporting Mike Foreman for Mayor. Early voting begins April 23, and Election Day is May 5.
Gary Harris
Friendswood
