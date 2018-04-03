The Great Galveston Tree Giveaway will begin 8 a.m. Saturday at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at Menard Park, 28th Street and Seawall Boulevard, in Galveston.
Organized by the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy, giveaways have provided Galveston with almost 13,000 trees for private property since 2009. We’ll have 500 free shade trees and 250 adoptable fruit trees waiting for new island homes starting at 8 a.m., but it’s best to get there early.
Residents can bring a utility bill or driver’s license to pick up trees until noon or when we’re out. Trees for 2018’s giveaway are coming from TreeLife Farms and Tree Town USA and are sponsored by Exxon. Trees must be planted on the island; residents can choose at least two shade trees and adopt fruit trees for their yards in return for signing a pledge to care for them for two years (suggested adoption donation $5 per tree).
We’ll have pecan, cypress, oaks, sycamore, cedar elm, green ash, water tupelo, persimmon, loblolly pine, American beauty berry, redbud, wax myrtle and red mulberry. Adoptable fruit trees are Gulf Coast-appropriate peaches, nectarines, plums and blueberries.
The tree conservancy, a tax-exempt nonprofit, has planted almost 18,000 trees out of its 25,000-tree goal since 2009. For information, visit our Facebook page at Facebook.com/GalvestonIslandTreeConservancy.
Priscilla Files
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.