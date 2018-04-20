I've been reading about the American Civil Liberties Union suing Galveston County about our jail system ("ACLU: County legal system discriminates against poor," The Daily News, April 10). Sounds to me like our police are wasting their time arresting and booking criminals that they risk their lives to apprehend every day.
The ACLU says if they can't afford bail let them go on their own recognizance.
My take is that if a small-time petty thief or whatever stays in jail for not posting bail, his or her family and friends know that they are wasting their money. The low-life criminal will get arrested again before they go to trial for the last one.
Maybe the police should check them out on Credit Karma before wasting taxpayers money on food and lodging.
M.D. Ward
La Marque
