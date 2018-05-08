As a nurse, I am concerned about health consequences related to approval of Wastewater Permit No. WQ0005228000 by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for ExxonMobil and their Saudi partner to construct a massive plastic plant.
If built, this plant can discharge 9 million gallons of toxic, dirty wastewater daily into Corpus Christi Bay, exceeding legal standards — violating the Clean Water Act. This plant will produce millions of tons of plastic that can ultimately end up in our Gulf waters.
My recent walk on East Beach yielded: 14 plastic bags, nine plastic bottles, seven cups, straws, bottle caps, etc. Plastics never go away. They breakdown into small pieces or microplastics. Each year, thousands of ocean wildlife die from eating plastics or getting entangled in it. According to the National Institute of Health, when microplastics enter our food chain, they function as “endocrine disruptors,” affecting immune, reproductive, neurological and developmental systems of humans and animals.
Clean water is vital to our health. Please contact or write to: Stephanie Bergeron Perdue, Interim Executive Director, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and ask to reconsider this permit. It is our duty to protect the health of our future generations and be good stewards.
Dorothy Perri
Galveston
(7) comments
How do you build a plant that “ can discharge 9 million gallons of toxic, dirty wastewater daily into Corpus Christi Bay, exceeding legal standards — violating the Clean Water Act”? You can’t. TCEQ doesn’t issue illegal permits.
And the plastics on the beach? A problem, yes but unrelated to the permit being considered in Corpus Christi.
Here’s a helpful tip, when protesting an environmental permit, use facts, not scare tactics generated by some opposition group,
[thumbup]
"9 million gallons of toxic, dirty wastewater"
PERMIT NO. WQ0005228000
https://www.tceq.texas.gov/assets/public/comm_exec/pm-ph/notices/2017/2017-12-11-gcgv-asset-holding-llc-wq0005228000-pm.pdf
"In accordance with Title 30 Texas Administrative Code Section 307.5 and TCEQ’s Procedures to Implement the Texas Surface Water Quality Standards (June 2010), an antidegradation review of the receiving waters was performed. A Tier 1 antidegradation review has preliminarily determined that existing water quality uses will not be impaired by this permit action. Numerical and narrative criteria to protect existing uses will be maintained. A Tier 2 review has preliminarily determined that no significant degradation of water quality is expected in Green Lake, which has been identified as having high aquatic life use. Also, no significant degradation of water quality is expected in the tidal channel or Corpus Christi Bay, which have been identified as having exceptional aquatic life use. Existing uses will be maintained and protected. The preliminary determination can be reexamined and may be modified if new information is received. "
As far as "violating the Clean Water Act":
"The executive director has made a preliminary decision that this permit, if
issued, meets all statutory and regulatory requirements."
Nurse Dorothy, the plastics found on East Beach were placed there by consumers not producers of plastic. If they bother you then put on your gloves, pick them up and place them in the proper receptacle instead of just counting them.
In total agreement, and as to the added facts, this is the exact language regarding the "discharge": "APPLICATION. GCGV Asset Holding LLC, 22777 Springwoods Village Parkway, Spring, Texas 77389, which proposes to operate a chemical manufacturing facility that will produce ethylene, monoethylene glycol, and polyethylene, has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for a new permit, Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) Permit No. WQ0005228000, to authorize the discharge of treated process wastewater, cooling tower blowdown, maintenance wastewater, water treatment wastewater, railcar wash water, miscellaneous wastewater, wastewater from commissioning activities, and stormwater at a daily average flow not to exceed 9,030,000 gallons per day via Outfall 001 and stormwater and allowable non-stormwater on an intermittent and flow-variable basis via Outfalls 002, 003, 004, and 005.
The writer's qualifiers regarding the "quality or lack of " of the effluent are apparently used as scare tactics. Good example of "fake news."
Summarizing the article:
Bunk.
Our waters are getting cleaner every year. Producers of products are not the source of most pollution. Careless consumers [aka slobs] who don't properly dispose of products are the source of most pollution, including your plastics on the beach. You should devote your time to re educating SLOBS to stop their bad habits.
