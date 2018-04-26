I am writing to recognize some of the significant achievements of Councilwoman Carolyn Sunseri, and I support Sunseri for a third and final term.
She has served on various boards and committees as well as being a leader with the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. She has successfully represented her constituents who reside on the West End.
As a property owner on the West End, I am very happy with the visible and subtle improvements Carolyn has brought to our neighborhood and feel her re-election is vital to the well-being of Galveston and the West End.
Mike Robinson
Galveston
