Friendswood has enjoyed Patricia Hanks' leadership in the Friendswood Independent School District for many years. In her capacity as teacher, campus administrator, district leader, and superintendent, Hanks demonstrated integrity, fairness and a positive vision for the future. We now have the opportunity to embrace Hanks' leadership in a different position — that of city council.
Hanks is eminently qualified for the position of city council. She has expertise in the area of budget and taxes, construction projects, and straightforward communication with Friendswood residents. She has prioritized a strong relationship between the city and the school district, along with building relationships with neighboring districts and municipalities.
Hanks has exemplified fairness and a willingness to look at all perspectives in order to find solutions. The experience and willingness will serve her well in city government as a wife, mother and grandmother, Hanks desires the very best for the community of Friendswood, and she is a proven leader.
In addition to her FISD official duties, she has made time for participation in many activities, such as youth sports, city events and faith-based activities. Cast your vote for our friend, Patricia Hanks, for city council Position 3.
Jo Beth and Kim Brizendine
Friendswood
