It’s easy to understand the newspaper's concern about the tariff on foreign produced paper and the added cost to your business. Where was that concern when paper companies sent their production to other countries costing many paper workers their jobs?
The paper mill I worked for acquired Canadian production facilities before closing its American plant. All several hundred workers got through NAFTA was Trade Act assistance funding for training of new careers. Those new jobs only provided a fraction of wages and benefits of what they were getting before.
After the mill closed, the company sold the paper machines to China, who disassembled them, and sent them overseas to produce paper that was once made in America.
Recently, Kimberly-Clark (makers of Huggies and tissue products) has announced shutting 10 U.S. plants with 5,500 workers. It’s expected those products will be made outside the U.S.
We can be sure paper produced elsewhere is cheaper than U.S.-produced paper. I know The Daily News and others appreciated suppressed newsprint prices set by cheaper foreign produced paper. Perhaps you can remember the old Fram Oil filter commercial, "You can pay me now or pay me (more) later." Now is later.
Gene Hain
Galveston
