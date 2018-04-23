In April 1947, I was 7 years old and in the second grade at our second-story Catholic school near my home in Port Neches, some 70 miles away.
During midday we heard this very loud explosion; the school shook, and most of the windows were blown out. We kids thought one of the refineries in our town had exploded. The nuns rushed everyone out of the building because of so much broken glass around. We lined up by classes outdoors in a side playground yard.
Shortly after, my parents pulled up in their car and rushed over to find me. My mother was crying. My mother's sister and her husband lived in Texas City and my uncle was working at the refinery where the explosion happened. They had heard the news and were rushing to Texas City to check on my aunt and uncle.
When they arrived in Texas City, they were unable to find mother's sister or her husband. Their home was totally destroyed.
The next day, my aunt called my mother. My aunt and uncle had evacuated to Galveston, and they were both safe.
What a terrible thing to have happened, and very frightening for all us kids.
Eldrege Langlinais
Galveston
