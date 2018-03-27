David Brooks of "The New York Times," recently posed the question of what happens after Donald Trump.
He fears we may follow the example set in Italy, which is that "once the norms of acceptable behavior are violated and once the institutions of government are weakened, it is very hard to re-establish them."
Brooks points out that Silvio Berlusconi came to power for the same reasons as Trump: voters disgusted by an elite group that seemed out of touch. He says that Italy is now a "poster child for the three big trends that are undermining our democracies:"
1. The erasure of informal norms of behavior;
2. The loss of faith in the democratic system; and
3. The deterioration of debate caused by social media.
I hear people saying ugly things to their neighbors, treating them as an enemy rather than a worthy opponent. My heart aches for the good old days of compromise and common goals.
Eleanor Grant
Galveston
