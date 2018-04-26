I have lived in La Marque since 1972. I have seen a number of mayors and council persons come and go.
A lot of them were good; some were bad, only wanting the position for their own agenda. The present mayor and council are the best we have had in a long time.
Mayor Hocking, after Hurricane Harvey, delivered water and cleaning supplies to citizens whose houses were damaged by floodwaters. He cares about La Marque.
Vote Bobby Hocking for mayor of La Marque.
Ben Phinney
La Marque
