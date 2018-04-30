In the Galveston City Council District 5 race, Carol Hollaway really stands head and shoulders above the other candidates. Parts of District 5 were devastated during Hurricane Ike with damaging waves — and we continue to suffer from street flooding island-wide.
Carol’s leadership background with the Army Corp of Engineers as a flood control specialist working with communities at the national level — including ways to get increased funding — would be an incredible gift to the district and the city. She has the experience and temperament to help solve many critical problems, from working to reduce our out-of-control flood insurance rates to continuing Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon's good works in making improvements to neighborhood streets and parks.
I hope you will join me in supporting Carol Hollaway for City Council District 5.
Stephanie Lang
Galveston
